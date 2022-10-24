New mayor and deputy mayor for Kingsville

Municipal election results are in for the Town of Kingsville.

Both mayor and deputy mayor will see new faces for the next four years.

Dennis Rogers has won the mayoral seat. He won against former councillor Laura Lucier and Tamara Stomp.

Councillor Kimberly DeYong has won the deputy mayors seat.

Returning councillors for the next four years are Tony Gaffan, Larry Patterson and Thomas Neufeld.

New councillors for Kingsville are Debby Jarvis-Chausse and Sheri Lowrie.