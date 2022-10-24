New mayor declared for Essex

The Town of Essex has declared a new mayor.

Sherry Bondy beat opponent and former Mayor Richard Meloche in a close race, 3794 votes to 3211.

Bondy had been a councillor Essex since 2010, while Meloche was looking to secure a full term as mayor after replacing Larry Snively last year.

Bondy credited the community and voters for backing her.

"It is really a community driven campaign and we couldn't be prouder of the results here. It's been amazing, and we're thrilled to see that voters turned out, we had lineups to the polls right up until they closed. That tells me that voters are engaged, and that is so important here," she said.

She says she'd like to see more public consultation from the next council on plans, adding she's just a face and it's about the people in the community.

"Hit the ground running, I've got 12 years experience so I think I know what to do. Talk to the people, get a strategic plan going with council, meet with council members because we've had a shake up at council and really see what the community wants. We work for the community and that is something we've forgetten over the years."

Bondy says she will listen to everyone and isn't for the kind of status quo that people have come to know.

"That's what people want to see, they want to see more public engagement. They want to see somebody who's not only going to develop but who's going to develop and look at the community first. Look at dotting their Is and crossing their Ts and make sure the community is consulted going forward and I think that is something I can do."

For Meloche, he says it was a disappointing night.

"Life goes on and I sent my congratulations onto councillor Bondy, she put out a good campaign and I wish her all the luck," he said.

Meloche says he's certainly going to have more time on his hands after retiring from Hiram Walker last year and getting this result.

"It is a pretty full time job, the mayor's job, if you're going to do it right. So now I don't have either one of those, so I'm going to be full out retirement and my grand kids are going to be sick of me!"

In Ward 1, Joe Garon and Katie McGuire-Blais were elected.

In Ward 2, Kim Verbeek was acclaimed.

For Ward 3, another close race but Brad Allard and Jason Matyi came out on top.

Ward 4 voters chose Rodney Hammond who got 626 votes.

And the Deputy Mayor of Essex will be Rob Shepley, who received 3581.