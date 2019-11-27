New Measures to Combat Bullying in Ontario Schools

The Ontario government is looking to crack down on bullying in schools.

It has introduced five new measures aimed at preventing and combating bullying to ensure a safe learning experience for students.

The measures include training educators in anti-bullying and de-escalation techniques, a review of school reporting practices and reviewing the definition of bullying to ensure it reflects today's realities.

There will also be a province-wide survey to understand student's experiencesand MPP for Scarborough Centre Christina Mitas, a former teachers, will advise the minister on bullying prevention.

"We are taking action to root out bullying in our schools with one aim — keeping Ontario's students safe," says Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Mitas will be talking to students, parents, teachers and expert to develop short and long-term strategies.