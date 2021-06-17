New Media Arts Centre Taking Over Downtown Mission's Victoria Avenue Location

A new media arts centre is coming to downtown Windsor.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls.

The centre will be located at the soon to be former Downtown Mission building on Victoria Avenue and will be operated by the Windsor Centre for Film, Digital Media and the Creative Arts.

Kusmierczyk says the historic church will be renovated.

"This centre will offer opportunities for film and art workshops, continued education, networking, co-op, job training, content creation and music and film production," says Kusmierczyk.

Nicholls says it's a good news story for the region.

"This will in fact provide more space for accessible community based and comprehensive media arts programming for residents of all ages in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton," says Nicholls.

Amanda Gellman is president of the Windsor Centre for Film, Digital Media and the Creative Arts.

She says the governments are investing $2.1-million into the renovation project.

"The mission and the Windsor Centre for Film got together actually got together in fall 2018 and started talking about the possibility of making that beautiful, historic building into an arts centre today that's really happening as we know," says Gellman.

The federal government is contributed $1.1-million towards the project while the province is providing $980,000.

The Windsor Centre for Film, Digital Media and the Creative Arts is contributing more than $790,000.

Gellman says the mission will be staying at the location for the next eight to 12 months.