New MRIs should put a 'huge dent' in wait times says WRH CEO

Windsor Regional Hospital hopes to have its newest MRI machine operational by late 2023.

The hospital has been approved for just under $1-million in annual operational funding for a third MRI.

The funding is part of a provincial government announcement to provide $20 million in operating costs to run 27 of the key diagnostic equipment, geared toward small and rural hospitals who do not yet have a MRI machines.

There is currently one MRI machine at each of WRH's two main campuses - Met Campus and Ouellette Campus.

The second MRI machine was last approved in 2004 and became operational at Met Campus in 2006. The third MRI will be located at Ouellette Campus at a location being finalized.

It is estimated it will take 9-12 months to get the third MRI operational subject to procurement issues.

The Tuesday announcement coincided with a similar announcement that Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington would be receiving funding to operate its first ever MRI machine.

David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, says this is huge when you consider the current wait times for the lowest critical category is six months or 5,000 patients.

"To get two machines, double our capacity and the two machines together can do 10,000, then that should pretty much put a big dent into our existing wait times, subject to demand increases. But it's going to make a big difference," he says.

MRI wait times at Windsor Regional Hospital as of October 2022, based on figures provided by Ontario Health. (Graphic courtesy of Windsor Regional Hospital)

In 2021-22, WRH performed 22,247 scans on its existing MRI machines.

The third machine will allow the hospital to perform more than 5,000 additional MRI scans each year.

The current two machines operate approximately 18 hours a day. The new MRI machine will initially be funded to operate approximately 8 hours a day.

The current persons waiting for "priority 4" MRI scans in Windsor-Essex is approximately 5,000 people.

Both hospitals will need to purchase the machines and while Windsor Regional Hospital nearly has enough funding to accomplish that, Erie Shores Healthcare will be launching a fundraising campaign to cover the cost, estimated at $2-million to $3-million.