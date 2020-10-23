New Multi-Purpose Vehicle for Windsor Police

Some new wheels are hitting the road for the Windsor Police Service (WPS).

The police service announced it's replacing its 42-year-old armoured vehicle with a new multi-purpose vehicle at a cost of $470,000 — the '70s armoured vehicle its replacing was originally deployed by WPS in 2013.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire says training has taken place and the vehicle will be operating under the authority of the Emergency Services Unit.

"It's much more easy to use, more maneuverable, more conducive to the municipal and rural policing than our previous vehicle," says Bellaire. "It requires significantly less training in that regard."

Bellaire says the new vehicle won't be seen driving around every day.

"It would go to your certain of higher risk type things like high risk warrants, barricaded persons with weapons but it's also a vehicle that could be used ... to assist us with more efficient searches of missing people," says Bellaire. "It is called a multi-purpose vehicle but it's not something you will see every day driving around in our roads, that's not what it's designed for."

The new vehicle has been in the police budget since 2013 and is expected to be in service in the coming days.