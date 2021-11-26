New multi use trail adds safety to Rhodes Drive industrial area

A new $2.7-million multi use trail on Rhodes Drive has been opened by the City of Windsor.

The trail will add nearly four kilometres to the active transportation infrastructure while making cycling safer in the industrial and commercial business area.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says the trail will help many people within the community by connecting an important section of the Windsor loop from Devonshire Mall to Lauzon Parkway.

"This link is going to pass us by a number of different employers. There's literally thousands of people that work along this corridor and the hope is that over the short term or the medium term people will come to realize they can make the option to safely bike to work."

He says this will give people more options when it comes to transportation.

"What we know is if we do provide the infrastructure, a safe infrastructure, for people to use they will start to make the choice to use active transportation rather than getting in their cars and individual vehicles."

McKenzie says the main purpose of the trail is to help people get to work.

"This will be able to help people get to the places they really need go in their daily lives. People are going to use this route, active transportation to do the things they need to do in their daily lives and I think that's why this is critically important."

The trail also offers cyclists a safe crossing over the CP Rail track at the intersection of Rhodes Drive and Jefferson Boulevard.

The new infrastructure will contribute to the 21-kilometres of multi use trails built over the past five years.