New name for casino in Detroit

(Detroit, MI) -- Detroit residents will see a new name on the casino in Greektown beginning May 1st.

The facility will be known as Hollywood Casino Greektown, and there are other changes as well.

Penn National Gaming and Vici Properties bought the casino two years ago and recently spent 30-million dollars to upgrade the hotel lobby and all 400 rooms.

Hollywood Casino Greektown officials will be holding events to celebrate the name change in May for VIP members.

Many gaming updates have been made and parking has also been improved at the casino.

— with files from MetroSource

Greektown casino and hotel is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy Facebook)