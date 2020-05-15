New Name for Leamington's Recreation Complex

The recreation centre in Leamington will now be referred to as the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says the contract for the naming rights is for 15 years adding that Nature Fresh Farms is operated by the Quiring family who are great supporters Leamington.

"The Quiring family is so generous on so many levels," says MacDonald. "You know that they were part of the residence complex at The Bridge for vulnerable youth and they're always giving within the community."

She says the town had discussions with the current Kinsmen Board about the name and it was decided the lobby will still be referred to as the Kinsmen lobby.

"They were happy to do that," says MacDonald. "They understood the need for engagement with other entities in the community and were more than happy to open that up for us."

Nature Fresh Farms is a greenhouse grower in Leamington with over 200 acres of greenhouse facilities.

The centre on Sherk Street was previously known as the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex.

The complex includes a 25-metre swimming pool, two ice rinks, a gymnasium, a fitness studio and meeting rooms.