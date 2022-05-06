New, no charge skilled trades training program accepting applications

Tomorrow's Trades has announced their expansion to Windsor-Essex to recruit and prepare candidates who are interested in joining the skilled trades.

It's a partnership with Workforce WindsorEssex, which will help deliver the program locally,

Tomorrow's Trades is a workforce development project in association with the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario.

The comprehensive 12 week hands-on program begins on June 6 and presents pathways to the unionized construction skilled trades sector to motivated individuals, with a strong consideration for candidates who are traditionally underrepresented in the skilled trades.

Tomorrow's Trades has been able to build upon the success of their flagship pilot project thanks to financial support provided by the Skills Development Fund through the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

They work with local unionized skilled trades training centres to deliver experiential learning activities focused on skill development.

Officials say this also prepares participants to become top candidates as they apply for apprenticeship opportunities in the construction skilled trades.

In addition to training, successful candidates will receive support from a Tomorrow's Trades advisor as they apply to apprenticeship opportunities in a trade of their choice, equipped with a full tool set provided by the program in association with Milwaukee Tools.

Tomorrow's Trades is free to join but only 24 applicants will be accepted in each community where the program is offered.

Applications can be submitted until May 27 on their website.