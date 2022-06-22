New partnership created to address opioid crisis and strengthen community safety

A new partnership is in place to strengthen community safety and well-being along with supporting efforts to address the opioid crisis.

Windsor police are teaming up with the City of Windsor, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Windsor Essex Regional Community Safety and Well-Being to provide the substance supports outreach strategy.

The strategy is called "Substance Supports in Neighbourhoods Accessed through Police Partnerships" and was made possible after the partners received a $1.5-million grant through the province's Community Safety and Policing Grant Program.

The strategy will focus on four key components.

Developing neighbourhood safety plans for high priority areas, develop a public education campaign, establish community and internal training opportunities and track success and data.

Acting Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire says the program will enhance supports in Windsor and Amherstburg,

"This team will work together with the aim of engaging community members and addressing community concerns in high priority areas through the development of neighbourhood safety and action plans," says Bellaire.

Representatives from Windsor police, the City of Windsor, the local health unit and Windsor Essex Regional Community Safety and Well-Being unveil details of a new outreach strategy program, June 22, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Leonardo Gill is the project manager for Windsor Essex Regional Community Safety and Well-Being.

He says community engagement is key.

"Connecting with stakeholders, understand how we can best approach targeted areas and how to best establish insights from those who have lived experience of substance use and also to engage the community to see what would be the best supports for those targeted areas," he says.

Gill hopes to have direct and targeted actions based off consultation and engagement.

"This will allow essentially for police and partners to make sure that these neighbourhood safety plans are conducive to the community as well as to ensure that the targeted responses are supportive based off of the needs of the community," says Gill.

The strategy will be led by Windsor police constable Surgeet Gill and four members of the Community Services Branch.

It will also be supported by Gill and a dedicated coordinator from the health unit.

They hope to have the program fully operational this fall.