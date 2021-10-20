New photos emerge as city police continue to investigate fatal hit and run

Windsor police have now identified the make of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run.

As the investigation continues, police have obtained images of what appears to be a black Chevrolet Equinox between the years of 2005 and 2009.

Investigators believe the incident occurred last Friday between 6:45am and 7:15am.

Officers were called to the area of Janette Ave at Elliott St. W. for a report of a person laying in the roadway.

Police say an elderly man with life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle in question was last seen travelling east on Giles Blvd. and believed to be damaged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.