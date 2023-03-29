New playground to reflect designs and themes of Willistead Manor

The City of Windsor is aiming to have playground improvements in Willistead Park completed ahead of the annual Art in the Park.

Work is underway to replace the existing playground with a new accessible playground that will be include custom designs and features.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager of Parks Development, says the new playground will include designs and themes inspired by Willistead Manor.

"It has features that almost mimic the architecture of Willistead Manor. We worked with our heritage and planning departments to make sure whatever we add of any features and amenities, they will be respective of the identity of the Willistead Manor," he says.

The structure will feature a ramped gazebo, play panels and rubber surface. A large tube slide, swings and climber are also being included.

Image of Willstead Manor. May 8, 2017 (Photo by Teresinha Medeiros)

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of May, 2023, with Art in the Park scheduled for June 3 and 4.

Al-Yassiri says tentatively speaking, they will have about six to eight weeks of construction.

"Then another couple weeks of restoration, weather permitting. So we are working full steam ahead," he adds.

Willistead Park is located at 1899 Niagara Street and includes a series of interconnected pathway loops, more than 300 trees and the Paul Martin Gardens located in the secluded shade of the Willistead Manor courtyard.