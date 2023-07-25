New playgrounds unveiled by Town of Amherstburg

Excitement in Amherstburg as town officials celebrated two new playgrounds on Monday, with a third coming soon.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for Jack Purdie and Briar Ridge Park Playgrounds, along with a groundbreaking and cheque presentation for Warren Mickle Park Playground.

Officials say these events mark a significant milestone in the Town's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional outdoor recreational spaces for its residents.

Councillors approved the projects last year.

Heidi Baillargeon, Director of Parks, Recreation, Facilities, & Culture, says Jack Purdie is a brand new, 3,500 square foot playground that's completely accessible.

She says all of the parks have different designs.

"So the one at Jack Purdie Park is more of a nature one, this one here at Briar Ridge is more colourful. Total for the both of them was around $550,000, and the playground that is not put in yet at Warren Mickle Park will be around $300,000," she said.

Baillargeon says there was a playground in the area before.

"They came to the end of their serviceable life so they needed to be replaced as they were in excess of over 25 years old. They definitely got their use, and we're happy that we've been able to provide a brand new park with an accessible walkway right off the road, a pathway all the way around, and something for the community to enjoy for a long time."

She says it's rewarding for everyone who works on these projects to see the community take to them so quickly.

"It's so great to see something the community has worked so hard for and finally put the dollars behind. To actually have it open and see the community enjoying it is just a really great feeling. Especially when you get to see so many happy little faces smiling, having fun, having a good time and bringing the community together. That's what it's all about," Baillargeon said.

Baillargeon says since the playgrounds at the parks have been opened, they've been packed almost every night.

She says as part of the five year capital budget they're working on they will have have some other playgrounds come up in the future as well.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi

(Photo Credit: Taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)