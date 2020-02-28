New Product at WAP is the Number One Priority Heading into Talks: Unifor President

WINDSOR — The President of Unifor says a new product at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be the union's number one priority heading into negotiations.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Jerry Dias says Fiat Chrysler knew for some time that it needed a new product to supplement the Pacifica.

On Thursday, the company announced it was eliminating the third shift impacting 1,500 jobs.

The 6,000 workers at the plant, which is Windsor's number one employer, are represented by Unifor Local 444.

The automaker will be phasing out production of the Dodge Grand Caravan by the end of May and the plant will become a two-shift operation on June 29th.

Dias says the timing of this announcement works for the union.

"The ace in the hole, if there is one, is we will be in contract negotiations with Fiat Chrysler, roughly around the same time as the layoffs are suppose to be enacted," he says. "We have a deadline with Fiat Chrysler in September and we will see what happens."

Dias is feeling optimistic about the future at the plant saying the union has been in talks with Fiat Chrysler about another vehicle so this comes as no surprise.

"This will be our number one priority in the 2020 negotiations," he adds.

Dias says the union isn't giving up the fight.

"We are not throwing in the towel, we are not accepting their decision, we will be speaking with Fiat Chrysler many many times until the June date, so have some faith and we will see where this takes us."

The company had delayed the elimination of the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant four times.

Dias points out Fiat Chrysler is doing very well, pointing to the profit sharing cheques that were handed out to UAW members in the U.S.

Negotiations with the automaker will ramp up this summer.