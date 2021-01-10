New Program Launched to Help Black Families Navigate Education System

A new program was been launched aimed at supporting Black parents as they navigate the education system.

Family Fuse held its official kick off Wednesday — the program is funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation's Youth Opportunities Fund.

Coordinator Christie Nelson says many Black families need some help.

"The reason we decided to start Family Fuse is that we recognize and understand that there is systemic racism and systemic barriers that Black Canadian parents face as well as their children. We're hoping to support parents to navigate the education system so that they can them go and support their own children and create equity and equality."

She says there's some staggering numbers when it comes to Black education.

"Although 94% of Black youth say that they would like to get a bachelors degree or higher education, only 59% of the youth surveyed believe that it's possible. We also know that 28% of total Black population population has a university degree, however they earn only 80-cents for every dollar a non-visible minority earns."

Nelson says the local Black community was asking for a program like this.

"So what we did is we held some focus groups to find out what our community is in need of and it was a resounding yes across the board that education is where parents, guardians and caregivers need the most support in navigating the education system."

Family Fuse has received just over $250,000 in funding to carry the program for the next three years.

More information about Family Fuse can be found at familyfuse.ca.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley