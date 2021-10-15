New program launched to help youth access mental health services

There's more help for kids with mental health issues in Windsor-Essex.

The Family Navigation Program is being offered to help vulnerable youth access care through a partnership between Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Maryvale children's mental health treatment centre.

Hotel-Dieu's Executive Lead of Children and Youth Mental Health Terra Cadeau says the goal is to ensure kids get the help they need before they end up in an emergency room.

She says some communitities aren't getting the help they need.

"We have a very diverse community here in Windsor-Essex, but we weren't seeing that in the clients that we were serving," she says. "Clearly, there were barriers to service for communities like our Indigenous population, our Francophone community, racialized youth, even youth with disabilities."

Cadeau says a large part of the program will be outreach.

"Sometimes it can be difficult to navigate through services," says Cadeau. "So we want to get out there, break down those barriers, help folks access mental health services, but really understand what is it that they need and then help them navigate through the children and youth mental health services so they get the right services."

She adds some youth and their families are afraid to ask for help.

"One of the things that we often find is that, particularly for communities that are a little hesitant, often times many communities mental health, we're seeing, is still stigmatized," she says. "So people don't want to reach out and often times they don't reach out until there's a crisis."

More information about the Family Navigation Program can be found on the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare website.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides