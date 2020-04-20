New Program to Help Local Seniors in Isolation



WINDSOR — There's more help for seniors in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Windsor-Essex COVID Care Coalition has launched the Windsor-Essex Seniors Call Assurance Program for seniors 55 years of age and older.

Seniors will sign up for the program and will receive regular telephone check-ins and referrals to community programs, if needed.

"If you are, at any time, struggling with specific needs like food or things like that, then that organization will make sure you are connected with proper support service whether it is mental health, food services those kinds of things," says United Way CEO Lorraine Goddard.

The program is meant to also offer a meaningful social connection to seniors who are alone during this time.

The local United Way received $102,000 through a federal grant to create the program.

"You just know that, if you are living alone or maybe vulnerable due to health, that someone is there to check in on you regularly," she says.

The number of check-ins would depend on the person's needs.

Seniors can sign up by calling 1-877-771-2677.