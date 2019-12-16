New Recreation Master Plan Could Map Next 20-Years for Windsor

It's been a long time coming, but the City of Windsor could soon have a new Recreation Master Plan in place.

The last time the city mapped out a plan was in 1989 according to Executive Director of Recreation and Culture, Ray Mensour.

Council approved $200,000 in 2018 for a consultant to create a plan to map out the next 20-years for parks and recreation, and that document is up for approval at Monday night council meeting.

Mensour says the consultants brought forward 45 recommendations to make the department's programs and facilities more efficient.

"Now we'll have a plan in terms of what facilities we plan on upgrading and maintaining, as well as ones that are probably at the end of their useful life," he says.

Mensour says the re-imagination of west Windsor's Adie Knox Arena Complex is one of those recommendations.

"To repurpose the pool as well as the ice surface at that facility, to make it more into a community centre, which would include the potential addition of a gym and more programming rooms," he says. "That's one of many recommendations that are obviously dependent on council's approval."

Mensour says the consultants didn't miss a thing.

"This master plan had unbelievable consultation in terms of surveys, public input, staff consultations," he says. "The consultants have really done a good job in terms of getting feedback from all levels to ensure we are meeting the needs of the community and planning for the future."

Mensour says the consultation process came in under budget at $165,000.

Even if council approves the Recreation Master Plan, he says some items in the document will still need to be approved individually in the future.