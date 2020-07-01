New Regulations Launched When It Comes to Vape Sales

Some new regulations when it comes to the sale of vapour products come into effect today.

As of July 1, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says several changes strengthen the restrictions on youth access to flavoured and high nicotine vapour products geared towards youth under 19 years of age.

Under the amended Province of Ontario has amended the Smoke-free Ontario Act of 2017:

Restricting the sale of flavoured vapour products to specialty vape stores and licensed cannabis retail shops.

Retail stores can only sell tobacco, menthol, and mint flavoured vapour products moving forward,

Restricting vapour products with high nicotine concentrations of greater than 20 mg/ml) to specialty vape stores.

Specialty vape stores will also no longer be permitted to have indoor displays and promotions that are visible from outside the shop.

These new regulations will limit the settings in which these high-nicotine flavoured products can be sold to those under the age of 19, according to WECHU.