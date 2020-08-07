New Report Helps Define Career Path of Youth in Windsor-Essex

Workforce Windsor-Essex has created a new report to help define career success for youth and the conclusion; it isn't easy.

Defining Career Success is part of the ProperUs "Cradle to Career" project created with United Way of Windsor-Essex. The report released Thursday compiled data from residents from ages 19 to 29.

Project Coordinator Corey Shenken says the report will help point youth employment programs in the right direction.

"We've defined career success in Windsor-Essex as stable employment that is enjoyable with the opportunity to grow in professional development as well as financial stability," says Shenken.

He says many challenges like lack of transportation from the county to the city were identified.

"That is preventing them from experiencing that definition of career success and it will allow United Way and ProsperUs to address these issues to ensure that these youth are able to experience career success in the future," says Shenken.

Another issue for youth is getting into employment based on their field of education, according to Shenken.

"A lot of them have them have trouble doing that. They go to school for something and then they're unable to find employment in that field up on graduation."

Shenken says the report is just one more step in the ProperUs program that will help focus programing well into the future.