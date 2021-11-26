New report shows fully vaccinated people far less likely to end up in the ICU

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and health officials are still working to dispel misinformation around getting a vaccine.

The latest study done by Public Health Ontario has found those who are fully vaccinated can still get the virus, but are far less likely to suffer serious illness or death.

Windsor Regional Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad says, of more than 17,000 post-vaccine cases in Ontario, only nine people under the age of 60 ended up in the intensive care unit.

Saad says, while vaccines won't make you immune, they vastly improve your chances of survival.

"The vaccines do not prevent an infection. They are not a complete barrier to you becoming infected, but what they do do and what's been shown not only in the studies, but in real world data, is that they will prevent you from getting severely ill, they will prevent you from becoming hospitalized, and most importantly, they will prevent you from ending up in the ICU or dying from COVID."

He says the vaccine will prevent hospitalizations or death in the vast majority of cases.

"Whenever we compare vaccinated and unvaccinated, there's a clear pattern that a lot less people are ending up in hospital or in ICU when they are vaccinated," he continued. "The numbers are even much better looking when it comes to fatalities because, again, what we're trying to prevent is hospitalizations and deaths."

Saad says most patients who find themselves in the ICU are unvaccinated.

"It's one thing to say that these are the numbers from a clinical trial with patients that you don't know and patients that were scattered around the world. These are Ontario numbers. Since vaccinations have started the trend has been very consistent. The vast majority of both hospitalized patients and ICU patients have been unvaccinated."

Data from the report shows there have been 17,596 post-vaccination cases among the more than 11-million Ontarians who are fully vaccinated.