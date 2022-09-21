New Resource Information Centre opened at St. Michael’s Catholic Adult High School

Residents on the west side of Windsor will now have access to a variety of vital resources, ranging from employment counselling, job searching, training programs, and basic human need services thanks to a new partnership.

The UHC-Hub of Opportunities, working with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, recently opened a new Resource Information Centre at St. Michael’s Catholic Adult High School located at 477 Detroit Street.

The Resource and Information Centre will be open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. where students and community members will have access to computers, internet, phone and labour market information.

UHC - Hub of Opportunities CEO June Muir says the Resource and Information Centre will offer both students, and any members of the nearby community, access to a variety of resources that will allow them to thrive as they enter the workforce.

"We work closely with our clients, to understand their realities, and help move them to independence."

Muir says if feedback from the centre is positive, they may look into the possibility of adding others at schools in other parts of Windsor.

Students and community members will be able to work one-on-one with staff who can guide them through their career goals, and provide clothing and food assistance as they transition into the workforce.

WECDSB Director of Education Emelda Byrne says many of the adult students who attend St. Michael’s are there to finish their high school diploma so they can either move on to post secondary education or enter the workforce.

"The services that this new centre offers will greatly enhance the programming that we offer here in an easily accessible location. This is an ideal partnership for our school board and our students," she said.