New restrictions force the temporary closure of Caesars Windsor

The lights will be turning off again at Caesars Windsor.

The casino has announced it will temporarily shutdown on Wednesday, January 5, at 12:01 a.m. as the province moves back into step two of its reopening plan.

In a release, Caesars Windsor says all marketing programs, concerts, events, hotel and dining reservations are cancelled up until Wednesday, January 26.

The casino says all hotel guests must by checked out by 12 p.m. on Tuesday and the gaming floor will be closed at midnight.

The Live to Rock concert which was set to take place on January 20 is being rescheduled to the summer of 2022 while the Alice Cooper concert set for January 27 is now cancelled.

Caesars Windsor says it will provide more details for upcoming February Colosseum shows at a later date.

As heard on AM800 on Monday, the province reintroduced further restrictions to restaurants and casinos.