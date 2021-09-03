New Restrictions on Dancing, Weddings and Funerals in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is issuing new restrictions on dancing as part of a series of measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

As of Sept. 7, indoor dancing is banned at all bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Those establishments also have to close by 12 a.m.

The health unit also announced as of Sept. 20, indoor dancing is banned at all weddings, except for the bride and groom.

A capacity limit of 100 people will also go into effect for all weddings and funerals. Proof of vaccination must also be provided by all attendees.