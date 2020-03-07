New RISE Network Looks to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

There is now a co-ordinated effort in Windsor to support women entrepreneurs and women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math or STEM.

It's called "RISE Windsor-Essex" and it is made up of several organizations including the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation's Small Business Centre, WE-Tech Alliance, Build a Dream, the university's EPICentre, WECAN and Workforce Windsor-Essex.

RISE Windsor-Essex will provide details about ongoing activities, events, programs, job boards and mentoring opportunities.

Program Director of the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy Nicole Anderson says the program will encompass all of the information under one network.

"We do have quite a few organizations that are trying to empower women in these fields but there wasn't a co-ordinated effort amongst all of the organizations."

She says this will help to empower women.

"RISE is really amalgamating all of the information available for women entrepreneurs and women working in STEM into one network. The resources are already available to these women, it is really just making it more user friendly for them."

Anderson says the effort received a federal grant of $680,000 over the next four years.

"The funding really is to go to the support organizations to help them grow their resources and be able to fund women entrepreneurs and fund workshops and programming to help empower women entrepreneurs and women in STEM."

The network was launched during an event Thursday night at Water's Edge Event Centre.