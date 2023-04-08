New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways

The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.

The proposal would amend the Highway Traffic Act and create a new offence, making it illegal for drivers to try and pass snow plows "in echelon formation on multi-lane highways."

The offence would be applicable on roadways with a speed limit of 80 km/h.

The caveat would be that drivers will be permitted to pass a snow plow if a full lane is available "to complete the manoeuvre safely." In order for a lane to be considered available, no part of a snow plow, including an attachment or blade, should overlap.

A conviction would result in a fine between $150 to $1,000.

The proposal, which is part of a larger piece of legislation meant to reduce red tape, is still in regulation. Members of the public have until May 18 to comment or provide feedback.

"The proposed amendments are intended to reduce unsafe passing manoeuvres and collisions occurring by motorists overtaking snow plows performing winter maintenance activities on these roadways," the regulation says.

"Fewer collisions with snow plows will result in improved safety for snow plow operators and the travelling public, fewer snow plows being placed out of service and less impact on snow clearing activities on these highways."

The "Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act" includes 42 amendments and initiatives that the government says will "save businesses, not-for-profits, and the broader public sector $119 million in net annual regulatory compliance costs."