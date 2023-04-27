New running shoes for students at St. James Catholic Elementary School

About 175 students at St. James Catholic Elementary School in west Windsor have a new pair of running shoes.

Volunteers from FedEx Windsor and members of Operation Warm were at the school Thursday morning to hand out running shoes to students from JK to grade 2.

School principal Kim Capaldi says the students have been looking forward to this day.

"As soon as we found out, we told them, they've been asking everyday when are we getting the shoes, when are we getting the shoes so this is awesome to see," says Capaldi. "They get to pick out their shoes, get to try on. The people at FedEx have been amazing."

A student at St. James Catholic Elementary School picks out a new pair of running shoes, April 27, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

FedEX Windsor operations manager Shawn Crawford says giving back means the world to him.

"To see these kids come in here, maybe a little bit shy to start but once they get their new pairs of shoes on, I'm sure that will change and to be able to be engaged in the community in this respect normally we do food drives and donations in that respect but to be out here in hands on, it makes it feel a lot more special today," says Crawford.

Operation Warm is a U.S.-based charity that assists children in need with shoes and coats.

The organization teamed up with FedEX as the corporate sponsor.

St. James is located on St. James Street near Prince Road.

FedEX Windsor operations manager Shawn Crawford helps a student select a new pair of running shoes, April 27, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)