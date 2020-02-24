New Sculpture for Jackson Park up for Final Approval

After nearly a decade, a $170,000 sculpture for Jackson Park is up for final approval.

The You and Me sculpture to honour Windsor's Sister City relationships was first proposed back in 2010 and Windsor city council could finally greenlight the project Monday night.

Two seven foot chairs from the 2013 International Children's Games will be bronzed by local artist Mark Williams as part of the Twin Cities Monument Project.

"They've been sitting in storage, but we now have the opportunity to finish them. There's another artist that will cast them in bronze and we'll be able to install them in the park," says Corporate Lead for Parks, Recreation, Culture and Facilities Jan Wilson.

She tells AM800 News the Roseland Rotary Club has pledged $50,000 towards the sculpture.

"We appreciate the contribution from the community. The Roseland Rotary Club is actually celebrating their 40th anniversary this year and this is a project that they wanted to do to commemorate that anniversary," added Wilson.

The International Relations Committee contributed $25,000 along with another $1,000 from the Korean Society, with the remainder of the cost covered by the city.

"The city has set funding aside for an Arts Endowment Fund and this fits in nicely with the intention of that endowment," Wilson says. "We just use the interest that's earned off that endowment."

The sculpture will be placed in the Sister City Gardens along Ouellette Avenue.

If approved, Wilson hopes the project will be completed by the end of the year.