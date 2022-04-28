New service launched to provide free menstrual products

Period Product Partner (PPP) has launched a new service to provide free menstrual products in privately-owned facilities like restaurants, bars and company offices for one year.

PPP CEO Jada Malot says the goal is to eliminate barriers when it comes to accessing menstrual products and the monetary barriers that businesses face in trying to help make these products more accessible.

"We are offering businesses an opportunity to purchase dual pad and tampon dispensers at heavily discounted rates that are exclusive to us because we purchased these units from ULine and Holland in large volumes, so this price is exclusive to our program," she said.

Once a business partner of PPP purchases a dispenser, they own it, but PPP will keep it stocked for free for one year which will allow them to collect data on consumption rates at different establishments.

Photo Credit: Dan Mac

There's also a personal element to it, as Malot lost her grandmother in the fall, and says she was someone who sacrificed a lot for her family.

"Often times in order to support her family the period products, and the razors, and the hair wash was the stuff that came off the check out line first when she didn't have enough funds," Malot continued. "So we do this for her, I never want any woman who has a period to ever have to go through the same things my grandmother did."

After the first year commitment is completed, PPP says data collected will be used to develop a restocking plan for the partner to keep their dispensers restocked.

Malot says they won't be generating a profit off the purchases of dispensers or the monthly restocking fees for the first year, thanks to the generous support of partners like Unifor Local 240, CUPE Local 82 Women’s Committee, and the Windsor and District Labour Council.

"We run completely off of donations. Any donations are greatly accepted, monetary and even period products are accepted. We are making not one penny off of this endeavour, this is not get rich quick, the whole point is to get these products and these dispensers out into the community," she said.

Once consumption data has been collected, Malot says the revenue from PPP’s services will be reinvested into the community.

- with files from AM800's Dan Macdonald