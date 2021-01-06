New Single-Day COVID-19 Death Record in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with 17 additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, 14 deaths were from long term care or retirement homes and three were from the community.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, 16 are related to outbreaks, six are related to household contacts, two are considered community and 146 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,464 active cases in the community.

92 confirmed cases are in the hospital with 15 people reciving care in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are also 176 suspected cases in hospital.

The region has now recorded 8,846 cases since the pandemic began with 6,195 listed as resolved.

There are 20 outbreaks at long term care or retirement homes along with 16 workplace outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, three community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.

There have been 187 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.