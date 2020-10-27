New Study Aims to Measure Pandemic's Mental Health Impact on Health Care Workers

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare wants to know impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the mental health of local health care workers.

The hospital is once again partnering with researchers from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College to conduct another study which will ask emergency workers to complete a survey on their well being and mental health.

Hotel-Dieu research associate Jennifer Voth says a similar study was carried out in June and her team is looking to touch base again with frontline staff.

She says phase one of the study found some alarming numbers.

"Over 70 per cent of respondents reported experiencing high levels of psychological distress and I think what it shows is the clear need to support the emotional well being of our local health care workforce."

She says one major concern came up over and over again in the first phase of the study.

"The number one concern was health care workers potentially being exposed to COVID-19 while working on their job," Voth says. "And then bringing that infection home to the members of their family or other vulnerable members within our community."

Over 400 surveys were received in the first round of research and Voth is hoping to have a similar number this time around, adding, "We're looking to see what are the trends in psychological distress among our local health care workforce and what are some of the different types and resources and supports that they would likely use."

The survey is voluntary and responses will remain anonymous.

Frontline workers interested in taking part in the study can head to the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare website for more information.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley