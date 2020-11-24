New Study Reveals Negative Impact with Online Learning

A recent survey of university students, faculty says online learning has had negative impact

The poll of 2,700 university students, faculty, and academic librarians in Ontario was commissioned by the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations.

It reveals that 62 per cent of students and 76 per cent of faculty and academic librarians believe online learning has had a negative impact on education quality.

The survey also found that financial security, care demands, and work-life balance are significant stress points for both groups.

A majority of students that responded to the survey said they are concerned about their financial security as a result of high tuition fees and fewer opportunities to earn income.

Other issues they cited are their mental health and their ability to manage non-academic responsibilities, including caregiving, while studying.

— With files from The Canadian Press