New Subdivision Planned for Colchester Area

Essex council will hear the latest Monday night on a new subdivision for the Colchester area.

Parkland Woods is a proposed subdivision located on the east side of County Road 13, south of Pollard Drive.

It will include 26 lots for single detached homes and 23 lots for semi-detached homes.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman represents the area and welcomes the new subdivision to the ward.

"It means continued growth and having new families come and join us in Essex and especially in the Harrow area which is just so in need of that kind of growth," he says.

Bjorkman says he's a fan of the single detached homes and the semi-detached homes.

"It's a great mix and one that's needed because we're talking more and more, not just about affordable housing but obtainable housing," he says. "Things that people that are working can afford to live in so this gives us that mix."

Bjorkman adds the town is offering great incentives for the Harrow area.

"There's no development charges and those are going away," he says. "These are time sensitive offers that we make to developers so they want to take advantage of it and it's getting that extra push."

A draft plan of the subdivision was first presented to the county last summer.

There was a virtual public meeting on the proposed development last November with the county approving the plan last month.

The subdivision is expected to be done in two phases.

