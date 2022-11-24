New Substance Use Program being launched to support 2SLGBTQ+ community

Windsor Family Health Team, Windsor Pride Community and Family Services Windsor Essex is launching a new 2SLGBTQ+ One Team Recovery Program early next year.

The inaugural launch of this additional program is targeted for January 10, 2023.

This dedicated program for 2SLGBTQ+ community is where participants can feel safe during their recovery while focusing on their unique challenges and needs.

Colm Holmes, President of Windsor Pride Community, says Windsor Pride is thrilled to be a part of the solution moving forward.

He says why it was decided to start up a dedicated program for 2SLGBTQ+ community.

"Obviously we recognize that having interventions for substance use for the general public, sometimes doesn't incorporate 2SLGBTQ+ identities and in order to do so we need a unique response and so that's what has happened here with the collaboration."

He says research suggests that 2SLGBTQ+ community members use alcohol, tobacco and other substances at a rate of two to four times higher than heterosexual people.

"When the research shows that there's an issue and a gap there in regards to services that are dedicated to our community, we're able to collaborate with community partners that have the expertise in the field in order to provide an intervention that is tailored and does allow people to be their authentic self while also looking for recovery in their lives."

He says the program is expected to run many times throughout next year.

"The program is run based on registration and cohorts and so it will run more than one time in the calendar year of 2023. And then there of course will be evaluations of the program and planning moving forward. But, we're definitely looking for this to be a long term service offering."

This program will run two days a week from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and participants who complete the program will receive a

certificate of completion.

Those interested in joining the program are able to self-refer themselves by calling 519-250-5524, or by visiting the Windsor Family Health Team website.