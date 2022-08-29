New tennis and pickleball courts in Forest Glade Optimist Park ready for use

Residents can now play on the new tennis and pickleball courts in Forest Glade Optimist Park.

The $850,000 investment in improvements removed the aging courts and fencing, adding six new tennis courts and ten new pickleball courts.

The new courts include specialized surfacing, colour coating, and new fencing that has noise and wind-blocking mesh.

The investment is a part of the City of Windsor's 2022 budget, which includes $26 million to improve parks and $170 million through the 10-year Capital Plan.

Work on improving the courts began on April 11.

Courts are available until 11 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Work continues at the park as the city works on seeding and watering the surrounding area in the next month.

The city also plans to plant new trees in the park this fall.