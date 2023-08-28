New tennis and pickleball courts open at Fontainebleau and Goldenwood Parks

More recreation opportunities for residents in Windsor's Ward 8.

One new tennis court and four new pickleball courts are now open at both Fontainebleau Park and Goldenwood Park.

City officials are encouraging people in the area to take advantage of the brand new amenities.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak says adding amenities to city parks is right up his alley, along with the whole of council who have heard from residents about the need for more outdoor recreational opportunities.

"We've gone some tough times with the pandemic and a little too much people sitting behind computers online and what not," he continued. "We're really trying to get people to get outside to use the park playgrounds, use the trails, use the splash pad that I had put in last year at Fontainebleau Park for many families and now the terrific addition of the tennis and pickleball courts."

Kaschak says Fontainebleau Park is really the heart of the ward, and the new courts compliment the basketball courts on one side along with the walking trail and library.

The courts haven't been open for long, but Kaschak says he's already noticed a nice uptick of people in the park taking advantage of the new offerings.

"People are out there playing tennis and pickleball, with residents putting out messages on social media about the courts being open. If you don't know how to play, one resident said 'I've played and I can help people out' to maybe get them started. The City kind of provides it, and the people are taking it and running with it, and are excited about it."

He's expecting that usage of the new courts will only pick up as more people become aware that they're now open.

Kaschak says councillors get a lot of requests from younger families about stuff for kids, but at the same time they've got to provide for all age groups.

"We're starting to get, myself and other councillors, requests from the middle aged and older age groups saying hey you've done a great job for young families and children in our park areas, but don't forget about us. It's an active society, you know our senior population is climbing more and more and pickleball is certainly a sport that all ages can play but our senior and middle aged community has really moved forward towards that sport," he said.

Kaschak says it's an exciting time in the area, and they're not done yet, as some courts are also being installed at Wilson Park.

He says the next goal for the ward is trying to get a basketball court installed in Kinsmen Norman Road Park.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy the City of Windsor)