New term of council for Kingsville sworn in during inauguration

The official new term of council for Kingsville has been sworn in.

On Tuesday evening, the inauguration took place where council, new and re-elected members, were sworn in during a ceremony.

Both the mayor and deputy mayor's seats will see new faces for the next four years, as well as two newly elected councillors.

Dennis Rogers, Mayor of Kingsville, was beaming during the inauguration.

Rogers won the mayoral seat on October 24 during the municipal election against former councillor Laura Lucier and candidate Tamara Stomp.

Rogers says he was thankful that the town trusts him with this position.

"You had the audacity of hope that our community wanted change, and leadership that embodies the willingness of service that will push the quiet force of progress while keeping our eyes on the horizon. Thank you for the direction Kingsville."

He says that council will work together over the next four years alongside with the community.

"Establishing our priorities will be top of the list from day one. These priorities will come from what we've heard these past few months on the campaign trail, as well as motions and directions from previous council. We will continue to get feedback from our communities as you are integral to our decision making."

He says all decisions made from council must be for the greater good of the community.

"We can not lose sight that council decisions must be for the greater good. We will not always agree on policy, but we must agree on our principles."

Other council members sworn in turning the inauguration was deputy mayor Kimberly DeYong, returning to the table is councillor Tony Gaffan, councillor Larry Patterson and councillor Thomas Neufeld. New members are councillor Debby Jarvis-Chausse and councillor Sheri Lowrie.

The next meeting for the new council will take place on November 28 at 6 p.m.