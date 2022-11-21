New term of Essex council to be sworn in during inauguration

The official new term of council for Essex will be sworn in this evening.

Inauguration will take place for all new and re-elected members who will be sworn in for the next four years

Those elected during the municipal election on October 24 will have had four weeks to digest their win before the ceremony, including mayor-elect Sherry Bondy.

Bondy had been a councillor in Essex since 2010, however during the election she beat opponent and incumbent mayor Richard Meloche, in a close race.

Bondy says that she's honoured, humbled and thrilled to be given this opportunity to represent the Town of Essex as mayor.

She says she's excited to have so many new members of council around the table for this term.

"We have a couple of council members returning with some experience, but for the majority we have a really new council, so that's awesome because it means we're all going to be learning at the same time," she continued. "And it's going to be a fresh page, and many fresh faces representing the municipality of Essex."

Bondy says since being elected, she has been prepping to get ready as the new mayor.

"I've been so busy, I went right from the campaign to setting up the office and working. I've been working, I've been at the office almost every day working on files, catching up, getting organized, getting a community calendar together. And I have a 100 day plan of being in office that will start Tuesday morning," she said.

She says she wants all members of council to feel comfortable speaking to her.

"For councillors to say, 'hey, I have a question, Sherry can I reach out to you?' and that's something that we didn't have before in Essex. We didn't really have an inclusive mayor that everybody felt comfortable with. So, I know during the election some of us supported different people but we're all here today now, and we're all committed to working together."

Other members being sworn in tonight will be deputy mayor-elect Rob Shepley. In Ward 1, Joe Garon and Katie McGuire-Blais, Ward 2, Kim Verbeek, Ward 3, will see Brad Allard and Jason Matyi sworn in, and for Ward 4 Rodney Hammond.

The ceremony will be live-streamed at the Essex Arena Complex starting at 6 p.m.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi