New Texas Park in Play

The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas.

Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub.

Having all 30 teams based in Phoenix has been examined. So has having groups of teams in Arizona, Texas and Florida.

All of those areas have climate-controlled MLB stadiums, and other nearby ballparks. The Rangers still haven't played a game in their new stadium with a retractable roof.

