New Texas style BBQ restaurant opens in Ford City

A new restaurant has opened in Windsor's Ford City.

Sawyer's Craft Barbecue opened its Texas style BBQ restaurant on Drouillard Road at Whelpton Street over the Canada Day long weekend.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, co-owner Beth Alexander says it was a fun and successful weekend.

"We opened to the public Canada Day weekend and it was just overwhelming with success and support from not only the community but the industry community as well and everyone around just made us feel welcomed, and supported and it was very successful for us," says Alexander.

Photo courtesy: Sawyer's Craft Barbecue's Facebook page

She says they got possession of the site in May and did some renovations.

"We've done lots of work to our home and we took that to the restaurant and we did everything we could to make it our own and we loved the way that it turned out," she says.

Alexander says the restaurant is known for its big three, 'brisket, pork side ribs and jalapeno cheddar sausages.'

It will be open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After this coming weekend, the restaurant will launch its normal hours of operations, Wednesday to Sunday.

Sawyer's Craft Barbecue opened in the former Grand Cantina site.

The Grand Cantina is reopening in Walkerville on Wyandotte Street East at Devonshire.