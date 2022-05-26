New three year deal approved between City of Windsor and outside workers

A new contract has been reached between the City of Windsor and the city's outside outside workers.

CUPE Local 82 members have voted 92 per cent in favour of a new three year deal, a deal approved by City Council at its meeting on May 18.

The agreement is now effective from 2022 to 2024.

The agreement will cost the City of Windsor about $2.5 million over the next three years and has been funded through the current operating budget as well as the Budget Stabilization Reserve account.

"I'm grateful to the leadership of CUPE Local 82 for coming to the bargaining table in the spirit of partnership. Our employees are the face of the corporation, and their wellbeing has always been a core concern at City Hall - especially throughout the global pandemic. This is a responsible agreement that secures stability and demonstrates our commitment to fiscal responsibility, at an incredibly volatile time," says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

"We bargained hard and have come away with a fair deal for workers. Our members provide the public services that make the city of Windsor a welcoming and inviting community for residents and visitors. During the past two years, our members were redeployed to a variety of pandemic-related operations and demonstrated on a daily basis their commitment to Windsor," says CUPE Local 82 President, Rob Kolody.

The City of Windsor continues to bargain with CUPE Local 543, the union representing the city's inside workers.