New tools to let people across Windsor see how tax dollars are spent

The City of Windsor is giving residents a new way to see exactly how their tax dollars are spent.

Two new online tools have been launched ahead of the 2022 budget deliberations.

The Budget Balancing Simulation allows residents to adjust the City of Windsor's 2021 Approved Property Tax Funded Operating Budget by increasing, decreasing, or maintaining spending for various city services.

A coloured pie chart is then updated to reflect the spending the user directed to each service.

An example of the City of Windsor's new Tax Receipt Generator, which allows residents to input their 2021 municipal property taxes and generate an estimated tax receipt that shows a breakdown of how their tax dollars are spent. Oct. 22, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)

The other tool, the Tax Receipt Generator, allows residents to input their 2021 municipal property taxes.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the Tax Receipt Generator creates an estimated tax receipt that shows a breakdown of how your tax dollars are spent.

"I think for many it's eye opening to understand, down to the penny, how money is spent for different departments. It's important to see how money is being spent for different departments as well," he says.

Dilkens hopes the new tools will help people provide feedback on the spending priorities they want to see from the city.

"These tools really allow them to see in a very easy, a very accessible way where the money is being spent," he says. "Perhaps it informs a resident who says 'I want to spend more money here.' Just pick a department. They could understand the impact to their property taxes in a pretty immediate way.

Residents can access both the Budget Balancing Simulation and Tax Receipt Generator until Friday, Nov. 12, at CityWindsor.ca.

City budget deliberations will begin later this fall.