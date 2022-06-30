New town councillor in Leamington

A new town councillor has been appointed in Leamington.

At its meeting on June 28, council named Heather Latam as a municipal councillor and she was officially sworn in by the town clerk today.

Latam is filling the council seat left vacant when former councillor Trevor Jones was elected MPP for the riding of Chatham-Kent-Leamington in the provincial election June 2.

Council appointed Latam as the candidate as she had the next highest vote total not elected in the 2018 municipal election and she will remain on council for the remainder of the term.

The municipal election goes October 24, 2022.