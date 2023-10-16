New traffic lights in place near new school in Tecumseh

A heads up for drivers in one part of Tecumseh.

New traffic lights are now active at Tecumseh Road and Dorset Park, not far from the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Manning Road.

The lights are to help handle traffic around the new North Shore Public School, which is replacing the nearby DM Eagle Elementary School.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says a lot of cars, buses and children will be moving through that area.

"It's an opportunity for safety, in particular for children in the Dorset subdivision to be able to access across the road in a safe manner, he says.

McNamara says in this case due to accessibility to the school, it was critical that the lights go up at this intersection.

"There's going to be a lot of school buses in the morning and certainly in the afternoon. To be able to have clear access to that site and move traffic efficiently, the traffic lights were warranted," he adds.

The over $22-million new school will have a capacity for over 650 students.

With files from Rob Hindi