New traffic rules for busy Windsor intersection

A change to how you navigate a busy Windsor intersection.

On Friday, September 29, no right on red sign's were installed at the intersection of Wyandotte Street E and Pillette Road.

Turning right from any corner of that intersection is prohibited while the light is red.

City of Windsor Executive Director of Operations, Shawna Boakes says the city routinely audits all of Windsor's intersections.

"We note some of the high collision intersections and we do road safety analysis. And this intersection was one that we ended up doing a little further studies on, including a full safety review audit of the intersection, and one of the recommendations that came out of that was to restrict right turns on red in all four directions."

She says during audits they're looking things such as patterns, sight lines and visibility of traffic signals.

"So in this location in particular, especially when you're travelling northbound towards the river, there's two buildings that are quite literally on the property line, which makes it really difficult to see either direction for oncoming vehicles. That causes a pretty big safety concern that people can't see oncoming traffic when they're attempting to make a right turn."

She says there is a learning curve because it's not something the city has at many intersections.

"That being said, being adjacent to the states and in Detroit, they have a lot of intersections that prohibit right turns on red, so I don't think that is something that is brand new to Windsor drivers. But definitely that's why we have the big starburst new signs at four directions of the intersection to make sure people realize there's been a change."

Boakes says the intersection of Wyandotte Street E and Drouillard Road is another that has no rights on red.