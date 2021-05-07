New Traffic Signs Coming to Tecumseh

Tecumseh will be testing out new traffic signs to remind motorists to slow down.

According a release, the meter high signs will be used as a traffic calming measure in targeted areas of the town.

The release goes on to say the signs have a "narrowing effect", which can give motorists the perception that they need to slow down while providing a visual cue to reduce speed.

They're designed to flex and fold over in the event the signs are struck by wider vehicles or an inattentive driver, according to the release.

The town will begin installing 20 of the signs at the end of May at a cost of around $6,000.