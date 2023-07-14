New University of Windsor partnership to fuel local tech talent

A new partnership at the University of Windsor will look to bridge the industry talent gap, foster innovation and connect local students with more than 500 companies in the Canadian technology sector.

The University of Windsor has announced an agreement with the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) and Hub350, Canada's largest tech hub located in the heart of Kanata North.

Officials say by joining forces with the KNBA and Hub350, the University's Office of Co-operative Education and Workplace Partnerships, the Office of Research and Innovation, the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Engineering will have an enhanced capacity to connect students with industry-leading companies and contribute to the growth and development of Canada's tech ecosystem.

Prof. Judy Bornais, executive director of the Office of Experiential Learning, says the partnership is a tremendous opportunity to help bridge the gap between industry and talent.

"The need for more talent particularly in the tech sector is something that was hot in the news recently, and we have some amazing student talent here. We also have some phenomenal researchers here, so this provides us an opportunity to do both. Meet our students and researchers needs but also partner and help needs in the Kanata region," she said.

A recent report conducted by Technology Councils of North America showed that Windsor had an increase of 28 per cent in its tech workforce between April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

That was the largest percentage growth in all of Canada during that time period.

Bornais says this collaboration between the University, the KNBA and Hub350 will help to attract even more prospective students looking for careers in the tech sector from the local area and beyond.

"By giving our students access to one of the largest concentrations of technology in Canada they'll have the opportunity to engage in meaningful experiential learning, research projects, internships, and co-op placements which really enable them to gain that real world experience and develop the skills necessary to thrive in the tech industry."

She says the partnership will also expand the University's presence in the Kanata region, showcasing its comprehensive program catalogue, educational methodologies and the rich pipeline of student talent and skills.

Bornais says it also allows their faculty and researchers to access thought leaders and have a seat at the table with tech companies to identify what the future research needs are and how to they engage in solving problems.

"One of our missions at the University of Windsor is to generate local and global impacts through partnership and community engagement. So this partnership really lays the ground work for that to allow us to do that information exchange with tech companies. Allows for innovation and research, knowledge mobilization and collaboration as well as the talent development," she said.

Bornais says they're very excited to showcase their exceptional programs and talented students to the thriving tech community in Kanata North to help build a strong talent pipeline that will benefit the entire region.