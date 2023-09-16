New Walkerville Stones townhomes hosting tours this weekend

New housing opportunities in Walkerville.

Walkerville Development Group has announced their partnership with Lakeland Homes for the new Walkerville Stones Project.

The townhomes are designed with urban living in mind, offering a walkable lifestyle with all of the modern appointments of executive living.

There are twelve attached row homes with detached garages, separate entrances to the basement with a commercial designation allowing the homeowner to run a small business in the basement as well.

The model home, located at 1041 Walker Road, will be open to the public for tours starting this weekend.

Steve Blais, a sales representative with Remax says, on Saturday, September 16 they'll be offered from 12-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. followed by Sunday, September 17 from 12-3 p.m.

Blais says they offer people a place to live where you don't necessarily need a car, and an opportunity to work from home as well.

"The townhomes are two storeys, so your main floor and second floor are residential, but you've got a commercial space in the lower level. You can run a home based business, there's a lot of permitted uses for your commercial space in that area, so it's great for someone who has a particular business that might suit that and commuting to work might be a thing of the past for you," he said.

Blais says there's about 2500 square feet total space per unit, with two bedrooms on the second floor.

"We've got two full baths, and also two half baths. One on the main floor, and then another in the lower level. So very spacious, they're very well appointed, the finishes are beautiful and the space is well used. You've got access to the lower commercial level from inside your residential unit as well without having to go outside and go around."

He says what makes the townhomes unique relative to other similar offerings in Windsor are mainly because of the commercial area.

"Most townhomes you're getting just a residential unit out there, and depending on the zoning you really can't do anything on a commercial level with it. This has that unique use, and within the location of being right within that walkable Walkerville area. There's a lot of permitted uses for that space, and it allows people to run a business right from their home," Blais said.

Blais says interested people will be able to move in within 30 days or so.

Units are starting at $799,997, including HST.