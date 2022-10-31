New Ward 4 councillor wants to focus on police presence

Newly elected Ward 4 councillor Mark Mckenzie says he wants to work towards more police presence in the area.

He cites incidents such as the recent nearly $2 million fire, at Milos Greek Grill in the 1800 block of Wyandotte Street as one that is not isolated.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner, Mckenzie says fires are a reoccurring issue within the ward.

"In South Walkerville, Memorial Park there have been half a dozen fires in that park in the naturalized area there, things need to be done and I think that all comes down to police presence."

He says he's met with many of the councillors and spoke with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens regarding safety and affordability in the city.

"I said from the beginning that I would work with any council or any mayor sitting in that chair, not only for Ward 4 but for the entire city and I stand by that. We are all in this for the greater good, and to make people's lives more affordable and make their quality of life better, and if that's not why you became a city councillor you should leave."

Mckenzie says the city needs more funding in aiding the homeless.

"People are setting fires because they are most likely trying to stay warm, we have to help these people and continue to fund the H4 hub and expand that and we have to work with our upper levels of government to get more funding to be able to keep supporting these."



Mckenzie will officially take over for current Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt on November 15.